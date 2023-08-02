Tottenham Hotspur are set to demand a big fee for Bryan Gil this summer amid further interest from Spain.

A report from ABC de Sevilla has shared more details about the 22-year-old’s future.

There was plenty of excitement around Bryan Gil when Tottenham signed the young winger for £21.6m in 2021.

He joined from Sevilla after a successful season on loan at Eibar, with Erik Lamela going the other way.

Unfortunately, he failed to make a league start in his first six months at the club and was sent to Valencia on loan where the fans took to him quickly.

Antonio Conte was very harsh towards Gil at the start of last season, suggesting he wasn’t a realistic option for the Premier League.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

He went out on loan again in January to Sevilla and started the Europa League final as they went on to win the trophy once again.

Sevilla are now keen to sign Gil on loan again from Tottenham, but Daniel Levy now wants a large fee for the 22-year-old.

The club aren’t keen to see him depart temporarily for a third season in a row.

Tottenham demand large fee for Gil

The report from ABC de Sevilla suggests the Spanish club have a problem on the left wing right now.

They’re considering several options to fill the gap, including Bryan Gil.

After impressing during his six months at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan last season, they want the 22-year-old back.

However, Sevilla know Tottenham will demand a large fee for Gil and instead just want him on loan for another season.

It’s easy to understand why Daniel Levy and Spurs aren’t too keen on this outcome.

They’ve spent a large fee on Gil and will be reluctant to allow the club they bought him from to continue using him long after selling him.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, Gil needs minutes and the signing of Manor Solomon this summer might have pushed him further down the pecking order.

Stylistically, he suits Ange Postecoglou’s system very well.

Unfortunately, he’s now injured and that may scupper any plans for him to move on this summer.

That might be a blessing in disguise as he may be able to work his way into the team when he’s back in training.