Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson has begged the club to accept an offer from Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to Turkish outlet Hurriyet who share an update on the Danish international’s future.

Tottenham are set to make big changes to their squad this summer under the leadership of Ange Postecoglou.

His attacking 4-3-3 system is unlikely to suit some of the players brought to Spurs by Antonio Conte.

With club captain Hugo Lloris likely to depart, the figurehead of Tottenham’s defensive unit is set to change.

It would make sense for Cristian Romero to take up that role as the club’s best centre-back.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

He will need a partner in a back four, with question marks over the futures of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

Tottenham have been linked with Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson already this summer and an offer has reportedly gone in.

It’s slightly below the £21.4m release clause in his contract, but the 24-year-old is now desperate to make the move to Spurs.

Nelsson begs Galatasaray to accept Tottenham offer

The report from Hurriyet suggests that Nelsson was persuaded by the club to stay last summer, but it will be difficult to do the same thing again now.

According to the Turkish site, Nelsson said: “I did my part and didn’t leave at the beginning of the season.

“You promised me at that time. Now I want to go to England or Spain, please accept the offer that will make Galatasaray a profit”.

Tottenham have made a £19m offer for Nelsson in the hopes this will be enough to sign him this summer.

Arsenal have also been linked with Nelsson, however, they appear to be concentrating on other targets first.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The six-foot centre-back came through the prestigious FC Nordsjaelland academy in Denmark before being signed by FC Kobenhavn.

Galatasaray picked him up in 2021 and he walked straight into their first team.

This summer feels like the right time for the 24-year-old to step up to one of Europe’s biggest leagues.

Although he would most likely line up alongside Romero, both defenders prefer to play on the right-hand side.

It will be interesting to see if one of them shifts across, or if Nelsson is competing with the Argentine for a place in Postecoglou’s team.