Jose Mourinho in talks to sign Eric Dier from Tottenham this summer











Jose Mourinho’s Roma side are now in talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier this summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Romagiallorossa.it, who provide a lowdown on Roma’s potential summer transfer targets.

Tottenham aren’t yet in a position to start looking towards the next transfer window.

Daniel Levy is yet to appoint Antonio Conte’s replacement, and Fabio Paratici has stepped away from the club for now.

This leaves them in a weaker spot than many of their rivals, who will already be putting their next moves into motion.

Defence is likely to be a key talking point of the summer for Spurs given their current options.

The squad is very much set up for a back-three formation that uses two advanced wing-backs.

If a new manager comes in that prefers a back-four, then plenty of players may find themselves in trouble.

One of those could be Eric Dier, who is mainly used as the central pivot in the centre of defence.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Jose Mourinho may now sense an opportunity to bring Dier to Roma from Tottenham if that’s the case.

The 29-year-old’s contract runs out in next summer, and Spurs may have to cash in to avoid losing him for free.

Mourinho eyeing move for Tottenham defender Dier

The report states that, ‘Roma are also working on another coup, this time in defence.

‘Regardless of Smalling ‘s stay at Roma, Pinto has initiated contacts for Eric Dier , 29-year-old central defender of Tottenham , whose contract expires in June 2024.’

They also believe that previous good relations between the two clubs may help negotiations.

Spurs signed Erik Lamela from Roma back in 2013, and also sold Federico Fazio to the Italian side.

Dier under 57 times under Mourinho at Tottenham, and was generally first choice during much of the Portuguese time at the club.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The defender was praised for his passing against Everton, a skill that will be highly valued in Italy.

He broke into the England squad in time for the World Cup, although his form has dipped since then.

Darren Bent admitted he was surprised he was included in last month’s squad, although he didn’t feature in either game.

Tottenham may have a decision to make this summer as to whether they should let one of their main leaders go.

It could all come down to who Levy appoints to take over from Conte full-time.

