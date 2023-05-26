Report: Tottenham willing to pay release clause for 24 year-old international











Tottenham have a big summer ahead and the latest reports are suggesting that the club are willing to pay whatever it takes for Victor Nelsson.

According to T24, Tottenham are ready to pay £22.5M to sign the Galatasaray centre-back. This is the price of his release clause. Spurs have already come to an agreement with the player when it comes to his contract.

Many Premier League sides are keen on the Danish international, including Brighton and newly-promoted Burnley, according to reports.

The highest European competition Spurs could be in next season is the Europa Conference League. This poor season emphasises that they need to massively improve the squad.

Tottenham ready to pay release clause for Victor Nelsson

It makes complete sense for Tottenham to be looking to increase the quality of their defence. A large reason for their poor season is due to their lacklustre backline.

In the Premier League, they have shipped the sixth-most goals in the division. They have conceded 62 goals, and it is simply not good enough for a team of their level.

Nelsson is 24 years-old and could be a very good signing for Spurs. In his 31 league appearances for Galatasaray this campaign, Nelsson has only conceded 22 goals.

Spurs desperately need a cool head at the back and with Nelsson still very young, he looks to be a player for the present and the future.

In the market today, a price of £22.5million does not seem like a lot for a player with the potential to get even better than he already is.

