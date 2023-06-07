Arsenal now want to sign £21.5m defender this summer, Tottenham have already agreed personal terms











Arsenal now want to sign Galatasaray centre-back Victor Nelsson this summer, but face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s according to Turkish outlet Fanatik which provide more details on the Danish international’s future.

Arsenal seem to be keeping a close eye on the Turkish champions.

They’ve been closely linked with Sacha Boey and could complete a deal for the full-back this week.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

With Rob Holding’s future at Arsenal up in the air, Mikel Arteta now appears to be looking at centre-back options.

Arsenal have identified Victor Nelsson as a potential replacement and want the 24-year-old this summer.

He was virtually ever-present in a Galatasaray side that won their first league title in four years.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Nelsson could be complicated by their nearest rivals.

Reports from T24 suggest Tottenham have already agreed personal terms with the defender.

The chance to play Champions League football just down the road may end up turning his head.

Arsenal want Tottenham target Nelsson

The report from Fanatik suggests Galatarasay have already received bids of up to £13.7m for Nelsson.

They believe the Turkish club will only sell him if his £21.5m release clause is met.

Arsenal and Sevilla are named as the two clubs that want Nelsson, alongside Tottenham’s initial interest.

Nelsson isn’t the tallest centre-back, standing just over six feet tall.

He wins more aerial duels than he loses though and rarely gets dribbled past by attackers.

Photo by Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

One of the things that will attract Arsenal and Tottenham to Nelsson is his ball-playing abilities.

He’s a brilliant passer out from the back and completes 75% of his passes into the opposition’s half.

Primarily a right-sided centre-back, Nelsson would provide strong competition for William Saliba’s position.

Considering the struggles Arsenal had once the Frenchman was out of the team, recruiting adequate cover this summer is a must.

Galatasaray will be hoping the added interest in Nelsson will see a team meet his release clause quickly.

Given Arsenal also want his teammate Boey, they may be thinking they can get a good deal by signing both players.

