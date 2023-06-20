Tottenham Hotspur target Emi Martinez has sent a message to defender Cristian Romero after he scored for Argentina yesterday.

The pair linked up for the national team as they defeated Indonesia 2-0 in an international friendly.

Cristian Romero took to Instagram to celebrate scoring his second Argentina goal and bringing his season to a close.

It was a game full of Spurs connections for the World Cup winners.

Romero lined up alongside Giovani Lo Celso, who spent last season on loan at Villarreal from Tottenham.

He’s been linked with a permanent move away from North London even though new manager Ange Postecoglou hasn’t had a chance to assess the midfielder himself.

In goal, Emi Martinez kept another international clean sheet.

He’s been linked with a move to Spurs this summer as they look to replace Hugo Lloris.

The French goalkeeper has admitted he’s likely to leave in the coming months and could go on a free transfer.

Martinez was delighted to see Tottenham star Romero score for the national team yesterday.

They could end up linking up a lot more regularly depending on the business Spurs do this summer.

Martinez praises Tottenham defender Romero after Argentina goal

Posting on Instagram after the match, Romero said: “Ending this tour in the best way @afaseleccion. Thank you, Indonesia for everything.”

Emi Martinez replied and simply said: “I love you,” while serial social media commenter Sergio Reguilon added: “Scorer.”

Martinez was signed by Aston Villa for £17m, but the likelihood is he’s worth a lot more than that now.

Tottenham’s number one target to replace Lloris appears to be Brentford star, David Raya.

Spurs are confident they’ll get their man, although negotiations are still ongoing.

If Tottenham can’t get Raya, they’ll be asking Romero to have a word with Martinez about a return to North London.

Despite his connections with Arsenal, he seems like the kind of player who would thrive playing for their rivals.

Spurs fans would love nothing more than to see Martinez thrive for them after being dismissed by the Gunners.