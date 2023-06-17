Tottenham Hotspur are confident that they will strike a deal for David Raya, and there is a good chance that they will be able to reach an agreement with Brentford.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking to Give Me Sport, as speculation surrounding Raya’s future continues to rumble on.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It has been apparent for some time that David Raya‘s long-term future lies away from Brentford. His contract has one year left to run. And the Bees have signed Mark Flekken, so his place is uncertain if he stays put.

Tottenham confident of striking Raya deal

Reports from the Evening Standard suggested that Tottenham were close to agreeing personal terms with Raya. But his £40 million asking price is proving to be a major stumbling block.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Brentford appear to be ready to dig their heels in. But Romano believes that the two clubs will end up agreeing a deal which will see Raya sign for Tottenham.

“For David Raya, they are confident,” he told Give Me Sport. “I think when all parties want the same, Brentford have already signed a new goalkeeper, the player wants to go, he’s not extending the contract and Tottenham want him. When they all want the same, I think there is a good chance to make the deal happen.”

It will be interesting to see who blinks first. Tottenham seemingly do not want to pay £40 million for the Spaniard. And Brentford do not want to let Raya go for less than £40 million.

Ultimately, the team in the greater need is surely Tottenham. Hugo Lloris cannot continue as number one next season. The Frenchman’s form has been in decline for a long, long time.

Of course, Brentford do not want to lose Raya on a free. However, they are ready to keep him if they are not happy with the bids which come in.

Tottenham cannot afford to replace Lloris on the cheap. And Raya has the ability to be an ‘incredible‘ talent. So it is certainly in Spurs’ best interests to reach an agreement.