Barcelona could make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso if Ilkay Gundogan turns down the chance to join the Catalan giants this summer.

That is according to a report from Marca, which notes that Xavi is a big fan of the Argentinian ahead of his potential return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It does appear that Giovani Lo Celso may have already made his final appearance for Tottenham. He has spent the last 18 months out on loan with Villarreal after finding himself out of Antonio Conte’s plans.

Barcelona eye Lo Celso move if Gundogan turns them down

Of course, Spurs are now under new management. So it is hard to rule any player out for the time-being. But it would be something of a surprise if the 27-year-old remained in North London.

It would surely be best for all parties if a permanent move became an option. And it seems that Barca could offer Lo Celso that chance.

Marca reports that Barcelona want Ilkay Gundogan. But one of the names they plan to move for if the German rejects the club is Lo Celso.

It is suggested that Xavi is a fan of the player.

What must be noted is that Marca claim that Lo Celso’s Tottenham contract is up and thus, he is available on a free. However, it would appear that he still has two years on his deal in North London. So a free transfer is surely highly unlikely.

Tottenham fans would probably have little issue with Barcelona making a move for Lo Celso. Unfortunately, it has never quite worked out for him in the Premier League.

He is a player with ‘incredible‘ talent. But it would appear that his talents are better suited to La Liga.

All eyes will therefore, be on what Gundogan does next, it seems.