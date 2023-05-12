Tottenham told massive fee necessary if they want to sign £17m World Cup star











Tottenham would love to get their hands on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez this summer to replace Hugo Lloris.

Spurs are looking into bringing in a new number one with Lloris set to depart the club. The Frenchman has had an error strewn campaign and could see his contract ripped up this summer with a year to go.

And according to reports, Emi Martinez is the man Tottenham would most love to bring in to replace Lloris.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Tottenham want to sign Emi Martinez

According to The Mirror, Martinez is emerging as the top contender for Tottenham when it comes to replacing Lloris.

It comes in the midst of claims this week which suggest Martinez is ready to move on from Villa. This, despite the club seeing a stunning rise under Unai Emery of late and a big summer spending spree set to follow.

The ‘superb‘ Martinez was one of the stars of the show over in Qatar as Argentina won the World Cup. Since signing for Villa for just £17m, the former Arsenal stopper has gone from strength to strength.

Martinez is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. He has developed a reputation as an excellent penalty stopper as well.

TBR’s View: Spurs can’t do much better

If Spurs could somehow land Emi Martinez then it would be quite the coup. It would be a bit of an odd move from Martinez himself though, who’d basically be moving between similar clubs with similar ambitions.

Tottenham, of course, have qualified for the Champions League recently while Villa haven’t. But Under Emery and with money due to be spent, Villa could be pushing next term.

For Martinez, it’s obvious he wants to really challenge himself at the highest club levels. Whether or not Tottenham give him that, though, is more than open for debate.