Spurs hold strongest interest in one of the 'world's best'; he wants move - journalist
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez.
Spurs are currently on the lookout for a long-term replacement for iconic goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
The 2018 World Cup winner’s future at Tottenham in uncertain, with his contract expiring next season.
Lloris has also endured one of his most difficult seasons at Spurs, making a number of uncharacteristic errors.
Meanwhile, Martinez has made a name for himself as one of the world’s best players over the past year.
The 30-year-old won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and bagged himself the top goalkeeper award.
Indeed, BBC Sport wrote an article about Martinez in March saying he had become ‘the world’s best’.
Now, according to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, he fancies a change of scenery this summer.
“It’s probable that Martinez changes clubs in June,” he wrote on Twitter. “He has no release clause.
“There are three clubs that are keeping tabs on him.
“Tottenham with the most interest, Chelsea and Manchester United.
“Very likely to go a step further in the next transfer window.”
Martinez would be an outstanding signing for Tottenham.
He has clearly proven that he is a goalkeeper of the highest calibre, and at 30, he still has plenty of years ahead of him.
Better still, Spurs would be signing a player that Arsenal had on their books but ended up offloading.
The Gunners’ loss could well end up being Tottenham’s gain. However, there’s a lot of competition for his services.
Nevertheless, with Cristian Romero at Spurs, he could try a charm offensive on behalf of the club to bring him to N17.
