Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to turn down a move to Italy and stay at The Emirates for one more season.

A report from the Evening Standard suggests the 31-year-old doesn’t want to leave the Gunners yet.

Mikel Arteta appears very keen to upgrade his options in midfield this summer.

He started last season with Thomas Partey in the holding role and Granit Xhaka playing as a number eight.

They both had fantastic seasons, although Partey’s form dropped off towards the end of the campaign.

Incredibly, both players could be heading for the exit this summer, with Xhaka set to return to the Bundesliga and Partey potentially off to Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Declan Rice, while Romeo Lavia is another option being considered and Kai Havertz could play in midfield when he signs.

Despite all this, Jorginho is keen to stay at Arsenal this summer and fight for his place in the team.

He’s already proved in his short time at the club that he can be a valuable asset.

Jorginho keen to stay at Arsenal this summer

The report from the Evening Standard suggests Jorginho isn’t interested in joining Lazio in Serie A.

The £110,000-a-week midfielder has reportedly told friends he’s comfortable in London and wants to make a success of his time at Arsenal.

When Jorginho signed in January, some Arsenal fans were underwhelmed as he wasn’t having his best season at Chelsea.

Arsenal had missed out on Moises Caicedo and the Italian international was signed as an alternative to the Ecuadorian wonderkid.

When Thomas Partey picked up an injury, all eyes were on whether Jorginho could step up in his place.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Although Arsenal lost his first game against Everton, he ended up replacing the Ghanaian in midfield by the end of the season.

Arteta would reportedly prefer Partey to stay at Arsenal over Jorginho this summer.

However, Partey is a much more saleable asset which might persuade Arteta to part with him this summer.

Jorginho could prove to be a useful squad player this season with Arsenal having to prepare for Champions League football.

The Italian also knows how to win the biggest competitions and that experience can prove to be invaluable.