Arsenal star Thomas Partey could be sold this summer and three clubs from Saudi Arabia are reportedly interested in his services.

The Ghanaian joined the Gunners back in the summer of 2020. He has mostly been brilliant when he has been fit, but he did struggle with injuries in his first two seasons at the club.

After a difficult end to last season, reports have emerged that Partey could be sold this summer. CBS Sports names the three Saudi Arabian clubs interested in his services.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Three Saudi Arabian clubs want to sign Arsenal star Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey was one of Arsenal‘s best players from the first game of last season right up until the start of April.

He held the midfield together on his own and many even claimed he’s the best defensive midfielder in the entire Premier League – ahead of Manchester United fan favourite Casemiro.

Darren Bent even went as far as calling Partey the ‘most important player‘ at Arsenal ahead of the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba.

However, a terrible dip in form in the games against Liverpool, West Ham, Southampton and Manchester City in April forced Arteta to drop him from the side.

Now, CBS Sports claim Arsenal are prepared to part ways with Partey this summer, and three clubs from Saudi Arabia – Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Khaleej – are all keen to sign him.

Partey still has two years left on his contract at Arsenal.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

TBR View:

This would be a risky move by Arsenal.

Contractually, letting Partey go when he has just two years left on his contract makes sense, especially when wealthy clubs from Saudi Arabia are splashing huge cash on players in this window.

However, selling both Partey and Granit Xhaka in the same window means Arsenal will have to field a brand new midfield when they return to the Champions League next season.

That could backfire for Mikel Arteta’s side as a settled midfield is always more reliable than one that’s still adapting.