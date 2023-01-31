Deadline day: Journalist shares why Arsenal might not bid for Moises Caicedo again today











CBS Sports journalist James Benge has now shared the reason why Arsenal are worried about making another bid for Moises Caicedo.

Benge took to Twitter to provide an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Caicedo.

Since the summer transfer window, Arsenal have wanted to recruit in central midfield.

Douglas Luiz and Youri Tielemans have both been linked, but so far no one has arrived.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was brought in from Manchester City, and although he can play in midfield, he’s now vital at left-back.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Attention has turned this month to Moises Caicedo, who seems to be Arsenal’s number one target now.

The Gunners have had two bids turned down for the Ecuadorian, who has been excused from training until after the window closes.

Benge has now shared why Arsenal are scared of making another bid for Caicedo.

It may end up being a wise decision by Mikel Arteta and co.

Arsenal scared of making another Caicedo bid

Posting on Twitter about the Arsenal/Caicedo situation, Benge said: “Re: Caicedo, Arsenal have been reluctant to hammer away at this if it would do nothing more than alienate Brighton and make it harder to do deals in the future.

“Two sizeable bids have been met with immediate no thank yous. Come the summer that situation could look v. different.”

The suggestion from Benge is that Arsenal will return for Caicedo, or possibly one of his Brighton teammates in the summer.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal and Brighton have already done business this month.

Leandro Trossard arrived at The Emirates after they missed out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

They also signed Ben White for a significant fee last summer, which has proven to be a great signing.

Arsenal may make another bid for Caicedo in the future, but know they potentially face more competition in the summer.

Aggravating the selling club is unlikely to do them any favours in the future.

