Arsenal are in the market for multiple midfielders this summer.

The Gunners’ pursuit if Declan Rice has been in the news every single day, while over the past 24 hours, it’s been reported that the north London club are making a push to sign Romeo Lavia too.

Of course, when any club is chasing two players in the same position, it’s fair to assume that the deals are dependent on one another, in this case, one may think that Rice is plan A, and Lavia is plan B.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, that is not the case.

Indeed, the Italian journalist claims that the moves for Rice and Lavia are not linked, suggesting that Arsenal will go for both players regardless of what happens with the parallel deal.

Arsenal second bid for Declan Rice will be submitted in the next hours — it was never sent last week as Arsenal remain calm, feeling that the players wants the move. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Second proposal will be around £90m. Not linked to Roméo Lavia deal — no bid yet in that case. pic.twitter.com/GXt1ynle1P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

This is very exciting to hear if you’re an Arsenal fan.

Indeed, there is a chance that the Gunners line up with a midfield of Rice and Lavia next season, and that is mouth-watering to say the least.

They are both incredible players who could be key for Arsenal over the next decade.

We all know what Rice is about, but Lavia is another player with an incredibly high ceiling who could be a star.

At the age of just 19, he’s made a huge impact on the Premier League, and while he may not be quite ready yet to be a starter for Arsenal, when you’re signing a player like this, you’re signing a player for the future.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

There’s a reason Southampton signed him for £12m before he’d ever made a Premier League appearance, and now, it stands to reason to believe the Saints will make a massive profit on the player.

Lavia could be a star for Arsenal for years to come.