Declan Rice is still likely to join Arsenal this summer despite two bids being rejected by West Ham.

That is according to Dean Jones who as been writing on the Ranks FC Patreon about the West Ham midfielder.

The reporter shared details of Arsenal’s recent bids, and claimed that while West Ham are currently standing firm, the Gunners are already drawing up a third offer.

Jones stated that while there have been a number of negative reports lately, he’s still being told that this one is likely to happen.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rice to Arsenal still likely

The reporter shared what he knows about the ‘underrated’ player.

“The latest bid for Declan Rice has failed and now Arsenal are going back to the table to draw up a third offer,” Jones wrote.

“The latest bid is £75+£15m add-ons. My understanding now is that the first bid was £60m up front with £20m in add-ons.

“This really is starting to seem a bit like deja-vu from that Moises Caicedo shambles in January, bit I am still being told this one is likely to happen. So let’s see. West Ham want £100m and they want it fully paid up by the end of 2025.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Don’t mess about

Arsenal clearly know the terms needed to get this deal over the line, and after having two bids rejected already, they can’t mess about with a third.

It will get to a point where West Ham are just fed up with Arsenal and they will look to sell Rice elsewhere if they keep on wasting their time.

It’s crunch time for Arsenal here, and they need to make sure this third bid is accepted, otherwise, this saga could turn ugly.