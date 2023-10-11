‘You will’: 23-year-old Celtic player’s agent says his former manager believes he can play for Real Madrid

Celtic have a squad chock-full of talented players. Brendan Rodgers is getting to a point where he will have an embarrassment of riches to choose from.

Players from all over the world will come to Celtic to play because of the stature of the club, the fans, the stadium and the opportunity to play in the Champions League and to win silverware.

Many of these players then go on and get their next big move. Just look at Kieran Tierney to Arsenal and Moussa Dembele to Lyon, as an example.

However, Celtic apparently have a player on their books that could play for Real Madrid. That’s according to Luis Palma‘s former manager, German Burgos.

Palma’s agent, Paulo Hernandez, was speaking about Palma and revealed the conversation the £3.5m Celtic man had with Burgos when he was at Aris.

Hernández said [La Presna], “In the same way as when some players came to the Premier League, I think Luis’ good performance is going to make Europe more interested in the Honduran player.

When asked if he believes Palma could fulfil his dream and play for Real Madrid, Hernández continued, “He will go as far as he wants to go.

“I remember when [German] ‘Mono’ Burgos said goodbye to Luis, the former Aris coach, he told him ‘Luis, you will go as far as you want to go.

”He is a very professional guy, he believes in his abilities, he’s going to go as far as he wants. At those levels it is the capacity, we cannot forget that 18 months ago he was playing for Vida and last week he debuted in the Champions League.”

For context, Palma has a dream of playing for the Galacticos and as Burgos only took over Aris in 2022, it’s obviously not a childhood one. The talented winger is clearly very confident in his talents.

Palma has been earning rave reviews for his performances of late and is starting to show exactly why Brendan Rodgers convinced the Celtic board to shell out £3.5m for him.

Can he play for Real Madrid? We can all have dreams. As long as Palma continues to put in the kinds of performances we have seen of late at Celtic, the fans will be delighted.

