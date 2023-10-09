‘Looks a real player’: Pundit blown away with ‘excellent’ £3.5m Celtic man vs Kilmarnock

I think it’s fair to say that all the coverage of Luis Palma so far this week is giving the Celtic fans an insight into the kind of player that they have in their ranks.

And why not? The Honduran has been in excellent form for Celtic and had it not been for a cruel VAR decision on Wednesday night against Lazio, Palma would have fired the Hoops to their first Champions League win since 2013.

However, it wasn’t to be but that disappointment didn’t phase the £3.5m Celtic man. Palma scored a tremendous goal against Killie and it left former Celtic striker, Simon Donnelly, in awe of him.

Donnelly said [Official Celtic FC Podcast], “He looks as if he’s got a real bit of technique on that right side. We saw the cross at Motherwell last week. We saw his finish against Lazio, albeit got cancelled out. It was a good finish.

“Today was an excellent finish from the edge of the box. He looks a real player. He looks different to what the rest of our wide players have got who have all got real electrifying pace.

“This guy likes to play football. He likes to work in the park. He showed a little bit of pace today, I wouldn’t say he’s lightning quick but he’s got an intelligent brain.

“I think he’s going to be able to link up with guys [Reo] Hatate, working inside. And that finish, I mean if he can replicate that week in, week out we’ve got a real player there.”

Palma has only had three real chances to show what he can do in the green and white hoops and it’s fair to say he has taken them.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

His goal against Motherwell was pivotal to secure the win at Fir Park and his contribution to the Lazio game was also very good, despite the loss.

But it was against Kilmarnock that the winger really shone. He looked direct, (almost) pacey and that strike with his right foot was just sublime.

There are exciting times ahead for the Celtic fans if Palma continues his excellent form under Brendan Rodgers.

In other news, ‘I’ll be honest’: Barry Ferguson didn’t rate £6m Celtic man, he’s now become a ‘man mountain’ for the club