‘I’m wiping him out’: Barry Ferguson claims he’d snap 25-year-old Celtic player if he ever played against him

The one thing the Celtic fans are really enjoying this season is how certain players are improving under Brendan Rodgers so far.

Liam Scales has been taking all the plaudits, and rightly so, however, one player that the fans have seen get back to his best is Japanese midfielder, Reo Hatate.

The 25-year-old looked back to his best and scored an incredible goal against Kilmarnock at the weekend. But Barry Ferguson reckons he would have stopped Hatate from getting anywhere near the goal had he been playing against him.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Listen it does take a bit of time obviously it’s a different style from Postecoglou’s. But you can see now they are starting to motor a wee bit.

“Even when they are not playing at their best, they still find a way to win. And then you saw signs at the weekend against Kilmarnock.

“[Reo] Hatate, you can see now he’s starting to get fit. I thought his goal was excellent. Great piece of skill.

“If I’m a midfielder against him I’m wiping him out. But he takes it. It’s really cool, calm and collected in terms of the finish in the bottom corner.

“You can see now Celtic are starting to build a bit of momentum and they are starting to blow teams away.”

Barry Ferguson vs Reo Hatate, who would come out on top?

There is no doubt that Ferguson, on his day, was an excellent midfielder. Even as a Celtic fan, I can admit that the former Rangers midfielder was a very good player.

However, Hatate is just on another level. He’s strong, quick, agile and the ball sticks to his feet. I don’t believe Ferguson would get near the Celtic midfielder never mind getting close to even try and wipe him out.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Hatate has it all and he’s not even firing on all cylinders yet. The Japanese international looks back to his best and it seems that whatever Brendan Rodgers said to him last week, it’s starting to pay off.

The Celtic midfielder signed a new deal this summer and is convinced that Rodgers will make him a better player. And on Saturday’s showing against Kilmarnock, it seems like that it is already happening.

As we enter the international break, the Celtic support will be looking forward to seeing Hatate return to domestic and European action with the Hoops and they will also be hoping that he helps the team progress in the Champions League.

