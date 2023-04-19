'World-class' Declan Rice just waiting for Arsenal to come and make a bid for him











West Ham United captain Declan Rice is now just waiting for Arsenal to make a bid for him this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, via Give Me Sport, who provided an update on the ‘world-class’ midfielder.

Arsenal got to see just how good Rice can be on Sunday at the London Stadium.

The Gunners were dominating proceedings until the 24-year-old England international stepped in.

He caught Thomas Partey off-guard, and played in Lucas Paqueta who then won a crucial penalty.

That one challenge completely changed the momentum of the match, and Arsenal were on the back foot until full-time.

It’s hard to see too many areas in which Arsenal need drastic improvements, but Mikel Arteta has wanted a new midfield option for some time.

Douglas Luiz and Danilo both nearly joined in the summer, and Moises Caicedo was their main target in January.

However, Arsenal’s attention looks set to turn to Declan Rice in the coming months, and a bid might not be far away.

Rice has made it clear he has Champions League ambitions, and Arsenal have all but confirmed their place in Europe’s top competition next season.

Rice waiting for Arsenal bid

Jones spoke to Give Me Sport about the brilliant midfielder and said: “It’s obviously an intriguing one, but from Declan Rice’s point of view, at the moment, all the focus is waiting for Arsenal to make an offer. That’s his preference.”

The report also suggests that Newcastle are keeping an eye Rice’s situation this summer.

It wouldn’t be the first time Arsenal have made a bid for a player like Rice only to see a rival trump it.

The Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer saga in January just showed what can happen if the Gunners take too long to confirm a deal.

Kevin Campbell has said he already sees Rice being an Arsenal player next season.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping the same, and will want Edu to act quickly to bring him to The Emirates.

Arsenal will need to improve the overall depth of the squad before heading into the Champions League.

Declan Rice is the perfect player to upgrade the squad going forward.

