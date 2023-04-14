Report: 'World-class' player is increasingly likely to join Arsenal, Edu might be getting the deal he wants











Declan Rice is edging closer and closer to a move to Arsenal.

According to The Daily Mail, The ‘world class’ midfielder is now increasingly likely to join the Gunners, and more importantly, the north London club could be getting a deal that suits them.

Indeed, according to this report, there is a feeling that West Ham have shown their hand too soon and Arsenal are now in the box seat when it comes to negotiations for Rice.

Edu has often struggled to get favourable deals in the transfer market, being forced to pay big fees for the likes of Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale after multiple bids, but now, he may finally be able to land a bargain deal with Rice.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The West Ham star is reportedly Arsenal’s top target heading into the summer transfer window, and it appears as though there is now a huge chance that he ends up at the Emirates come the end of the season.

Of course, the fee that Arsenal pay will be dictated by a number of factors. West Ham are still in a relegation battle as things stand, but at the same time, they’re on the precipice of winning a European trophy and qualifying for next season’s Europa League, which would push Rice’s value back up.

Whatever happens, it appears that Arsenal will be strongly pursuing the England star come the summer transfer window, but whether or not they get hold of him remains to be seen.

It certainly looks as though this may be Rice’s final season as a West Ham player, and it is looking like he could be playing in a red shirt with Arsenal next term.

This is definitely one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer and Arsenal look to re-establish themselves as one of the very best teams in Europe.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

