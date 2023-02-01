Arsenal transfer news: Gunners may have ruined chance to sign Moises Caicedo











Arsenal may now have ruined their chance of signing Moises Caicedo in the summer.

That’s according to a report from The Athletic, which has highlighted how Arsenal tried to sign the Brighton midfielder.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended the January transfer window with three new additions.

Leandro Trossard arrived from the Amex earlier in the window, and Jakub Kiwior was signed from Spezia in Italy.

Jorginho was Arsenal’s only deadline day arrival, after completed a £12m move from Chelsea.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, it appears as though the Italian international wasn’t Arsenal’s first choice in midfield.

Arsenal spent the last week of the transfer window trying to sign Caicedo from Brighton.

They ended up making two bids for the £80m star, but Brighton were unwilling to negotiate.

The player made it clear he wanted to leave, and released a statement thanking Brighton but asking if he could go.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side refused, and instead asked him to stay away from training until the transfer window had shut.

Arsenal may now have ruined their chances of signing Caicedo in the future.

Brighton have been less than impressed with the Gunners in the past few days.

Arsenal could have ruined Caicedo signing chance

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘The Caicedo saga has soured Brighton’s respect for the north London club after the cordial negotiations between them over the sales of [Ben] White and Trossard, weakening Arsenal’s position in terms of any future interest in more of Brighton’s star players.

‘His destination when he does leave is less likely to be Arsenal now.

‘They have dropped down the pecking order of clubs Brighton feel comfortable about engaging with regularly.’

Caicedo is incredibly highly-rated, and Arsenal clearly thought they had a chance to bring him in last month.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, Brighton have stood their ground, and maintained their stance that the Ecuadorian isn’t for sale.

The Seagulls are on course for their best ever season in the top flight, and didn’t want to lose one of their key men.

Arsenal will be hoping that they’ve not ruined their chances of signing Caicedo, or any other Brighton players, in the future.

Show all