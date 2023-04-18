Kevin Campbell says he can see Declan Rice ‘being an Arsenal player’ next season











Kevin Campbell has said that he can imagine Declan Rice playing for Arsenal next season.

The West Ham captain had the perfect audition as his side frustrated the Gunners at the London Stadium.

Campbell was discussing the game on the Highbury Squad, and talking about the England international.

Mikel Arteta very much seems to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer.

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have performed admirably, but Arsenal need quality back-up.

Jorginho was signed in January, and has filled in well in Partey’s absence at times.

However, he’s on the decline already, as seen by the fact he may be about to lose his place in the Italy set-up.

Mohamed Elneny recently signed a new one-year deal, but he’s very injury prone, and arguably more important behind-the-scenes than on the pitch.

Campbell therefore thinks that Declan Rice would fit in perfectly at Arsenal, and could really improve the side.

He believes his influence on the pitch will especially help the Gunners when going to some of the toughest stadiums in the country.

Campbells backs Rice to be an Arsenal player next season

Talking about the £80m-rated midfielder, Campbell said: “I thought Declan Rice had a really good game.

“There aren’t many players who can influence a game like Declan Rice, just with his hard running, his closing down.

“It makes a real difference. If you put that in our team, we’re a different team.

“Especially when you’re talking about going to the likes of Anfield, The Etihad, Old Trafford.

“If you’ve got somebody who can mix it up, not only can he sit there and play, he can bomb on.

“I think that’s a trait that Mikel Arteta wants in his team. Listen, it’s going to come up whether we get him or not, the money’s going to be big, but I can see him being an Arsenal player.

“He influences games in many different ways, I look especially off the ball, because if you’re a midfielder and you can influence the game without the ball, just with your presence and pressing, he’s a real player.”

Chris Wheatley has said today that he thinks Rice will probably be an Arsenal player soon, which will please Campbell.

He would likely take Granit Xhaka’s place in the side, and could really benefit from the added attacking freedom that would bring.

Rice is an expert ball carrier, but doesn’t get to display that as much as he would like in West Ham’s set-up.

He would be equally effective in Thomas Partey’s role if the Ghanaian was unavailable too.

His immediate focus now will be on making sure the Hammers stay in the Premier League.

His focus next season is much more likely to be on the Champions League than the Championship.

