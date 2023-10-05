‘Wonderful’: Kenny Miller is seriously impressed with £1.5m Celtic player’s start to the season

Matt O’Riley has been receiving untold amounts of praise this season from all quarters of the media, the fans and pundits.

Five goals already this season, the £1.5m signing from MK Dons took just ten games to surpass a total that had taken him 52 games to achieve last season.

He is really thriving under Brendan Rodgers who believes that O’Riley is just going to get better and better.

What has Kenny Miller said about Matt O’Riley?

The former Rangers man has been really positive in his praise of the Danish u21 international. Miller has been impressed with the Celtic midfielder’s start to the season and his finish for the winner in the 2-1 win over Motherwell.

Miller said [Clyde SSB], “I’ll go for the man who is the top scorer in the league at the moment and scored that 97th-minute winner for Celtic.

“I thought he’s had a really, really good start to the season. He could have had a couple more goals as well this season.

“But what a wonderful start he’s had to the season and he was the decider with the match-winner on Saturday.”

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

O’Riley is certainly a player of huge quality. Transfer interest over the summer made Celtic hand him a new contract at the club and the Celtic fans will get to enjoy the youngster strutting his stuff at Parkhead for the next few years at least.

With Leeds United circling, O’Riley will certainly have the pick of the clubs should he continue on his current trajectory at Celtic.

Performances in the Champions League coupled with international recognition will make him one of the hottest properties at Celtic and, at some point, he will go for a huge transfer fee.

But, for now, the Celtic fans are loving what they are seeing from their midfield maestro and will be hoping his form will help deliver more silverware this season.

