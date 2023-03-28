William Saliba now says he absolutely loves playing with 21-year-old Arsenal teammate











William Saliba had admitted he absolutely loves playing alongside Bukayo Saka at Arsenal right now.

Saliba was being interviewed by Stadium Astro ahead of Arsenal’s return to Premier League action.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba could end up being the key players in this Arsenal side for years to come.

After graduating from the academy, Saka has gone from exciting prospect to a key player for both club and country.

His goal against Ukraine for England on Sunday was superb as he helped the Three Lions go top of their qualification group.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s a reflection of his form for Arsenal, where Saka has been instrumental in front of goal.

He became the first player in the league to record double figures for both goals and assists against Crystal Palace.

Saliba has now been raving about Saka, and how he backs him to continue improving for Arsenal.

He believes he has the perfect mentality to thrive at The Emirates.

Arsenal star Saliba loves playing with Saka

Asked about the 21-year-old, Saliba said: “You can see already that he’s a very, very good player.

“Even though he’s young, he’s already a top, top player.

“I think he will stay like this because he’s a good person, he’s humble, he doesn’t have a big head.

“He’s always working, yeah he’s a good guy, he’s always happy. It’s a pleasure to play with him.”

Saliba may be about to find out if he’ll be playing with Saka for a lot longer at Arsenal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The forward is reportedly very close to signing a new deal at The Emirates, which would be a huge boost to the squad.

Arsenal fans will hope a new deal for Saliba is also on the cards soon, as his long-term future is nearly as important.

The Frenchman missed the last game before the international break with an injury.

However, the current prognosis thankfully isn’t too worrying.

Saliba could be back on the pitch with his regular partner Gabriel Magalhaes very soon.

Show all