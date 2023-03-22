‘It's all agreed’: Arsenal are set to announce two 'great' bits of news very soon – journalist











Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Chris Wheatley has been discussing Arsenal and some contract situations at the Emirates.

It was reported at the beginning of January that Arsenal were working on new contracts for Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, but, thus far, the north London club have only managed to tie Martinelli down to a new deal.

However, according to Wheatley, both Saka and Saliba won’t be far behind.

Indeed, the journalist says that Saka’s new deal is all agreed on both sides, while Saliba is expected to follow suit and sign a new long-term deal very soon.

Saliba and Saka to sign new deals

Wheatley shared what he knows about these two players.

“I think you put it in good words there, it seems sealed and it is all but sealed. Bukayo Saka is set to put pen to paper on that new long-term deal very shortly. It’s all agreed on Saka’s side, it’s all agreed on Arsenal’s side. It’s just a matter of time before it is confirmed. Bukayo Saka is going to become Arsenal’s highest paid player,” Wheatley said.

“Saliba, we’re expecting him to sign a new long-term deal very soon. Again, it’s a matter of time before that is completed. Saliba wants to stay at the club so there’s no real surprise that he’s going to put pen to paper. He’s someone Mikel Arteta really values. He’s come into the team and cemented that spot alongside Gabriel, great news again for Arsenal as William Saliba and Bukayo Saka are set to put pen to paper on new long-term deals, Saka is all agreed and Saliba very close.”

Massive news

As Wheatley says, this is great news for Arsenal.

The Gunners are set up to dominate English football for years to come if they can keep this crop of young stars together, and it sounds as though they’re making the right moves towards that goal.

Martinelli has already signed a new contract, and now, both Saliba and Saka are set to follow suit.

If Arsenal can keep all of these players at the club through their peak years they could be set for a real sustained period of success at the top of the Premier League.

