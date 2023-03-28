Fabrizio Romano shares exciting Bukayo Saka update for Arsenal fans











Fabrizio Romano has shared an update to Arsenal fans about Bukayo Saka and his contract situation this morning.

The 21-year-old Englishman will enter the final year of his deal this summer. He is one of the best players in England and perhaps the world at the moment, and Arsenal fans absolutely love him.

Letting a player enter the final year of his contract is never ideal, especially someone as good as Saka, but thankfully for Arsenal fans, they have nothing to worry about.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal have been in talks with Saka‘s agents to extend his deal for months now.

The Englishman’s contract was originally set to expire at the end of this season, but Arsenal used their option to extend that by another year.

That has given them time to agree a deal with him, and Romano has revealed now that it’s only a matter of time before Saka puts pen to paper. He’s going to do it ‘very soon’.

The journalist further revealed that three different clubs – two from England and one overseas – were all looking at Saka’s contract situation, hoping that they will get an opening to jump in and lure him away. However, they never stood a chance as Saka always only wanted Arsenal, and he is now set to extend his stay at the club.

Romano tweeted: “Arsenal star Bukayo Saka will sign his new contract very soon, no changes in the plan as verbal agreement is in place since February.

“Three clubs [two from England and one from abroad] were monitoring Saka’s contract situation since long time but no way: he’s staying.”

TBR View:

Extending Saka’s contract would be huge for Arsenal.

The Englishman has been absolutely amazing this season. He has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions so far, and he’s one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table.

Now, as Arsenal charge towards the Premier League title in the final two months of the campaign, he will be their main man again, and a brand new contact could give him an additional boost.

Arsenal take on Leeds United next and Saka is almost guaranteed to start.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

