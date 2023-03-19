Bukayo Saka has just done something remarkable for Arsenal v Crystal Palace











Arsenal are leading against Crystal Palace at half-time in the Premier League this afternoon thanks to a goal from Gabi Martinelli.

The young Brazilian is in a fine run of form right now and he was on hand to score from yet another Bukayo Saka assist this season.

Between Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard, and more recently, Leandro Trossard, the Gunners are simply oozing goals and assists among their front players.

However, it is Saka who can take some bragging rights from his assist in the first-half v Palace today.

That’s because Saka’s assist means he’s now the first player this season to double figures in both goals and assists.

It’s quite the achievement for Saka, who is enjoying a superb campaign for the Gunners overall.

Of course, Saka quickly continued his fine run by getting a goal himself. It means the Arsenal man now has 11 goals and 10 assists, and there could be even more to come vs a struggling Palace.

TBR’s View: Saka in line for player of the season

Had it not been for Erling Haaland having a freak season with Man City, then the likes of Saka and Odegaard would be the two main contenders for the POTY award.

Saka’s form has been simply incredible at times. His performances, week in week out, are that of a player at the highest level right now.

The England winger is tearing Palace apart in this opening 45 minutes. And if he continues as he is, then he’ll be adding to both totals in the second 45 minutes.