Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Chris Wheatley has been discussing William Saliba’s injury and how long the French defender will be out for.

Saliba came off injured against Sporting a couple of weeks ago and he was holding his back as he came off the pitch.

However, according to Wheatley, his injury is a hamstring problem, and the initial prognosis for the defender isn’t too worrying.

Indeed, according to Wheatley, the initial prognosis for Saliba’s injury is that he will be out of action for just a fortnight, potentially less.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Saliba back soon

Wheatley shared what he knows about Saliba.

“He has what we understand to be a hamstring injury. He’s not appearing for France while he recovers from that. Expect him to be out for a couple of weeks, he could be back sooner than that, but the initial prognosis is a couple of weeks,” Wheatley said.“Arsenal have options but Saliba at the moment is expected to be out for a couple of weeks or less,” Wheatley said.

Massive boost

This is huge for Arsenal and their hunt for the Premier League title.

It’s not outrageous to say that Salliba has been their most influential defensive player this season, and having him back within the next two weeks will be massive for the Gunners.

Sadly, it sounds as though he could miss a decisive game against Liverpool on April 9, but, more importantly, he could be back for the crunch clash against Manchester City at the end of next month.

Saliba’s injury looked nasty initially, but it sounds like he could be back and better than ever before too long.

Fingers crossed, the 21-year-old can stay fit between now and the end of the season.

Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

