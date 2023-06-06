Will Still reacts to Folarin Balogun message after Reims loan spell ends











Stade Reims manager Will Still has reacted to a message from Folarin Balogun as he confirms his return to Arsenal.

The young striker posted on social media after playing his final game in Ligue 1 over the weekend.

It’s safe to say Folarin Balogun’s time in Ligue 1 was an unmitigated success.

The 21-year-old needed to prove himself away from Arsenal after a middling loan spell at Middlesbrough last season.

Stade Reims proved to be the perfect club for him to move to, becoming their first-choice striker immediately.

He repaid that faith by scoring 21 goals and helping them safely finish in mid-table.

In a season where the French league extended the relegation spots up to 17th, Balogun’s contribution was especially important.

Manager Will Still has now reacted to Balogun’s message to Stade Reims fans ahead of returning to Arsenal.

His future at his parent club is far from certain right now as he wants to continue playing regular minutes.

It’s hard to see him jumping above Gabriel Jesus in the Arsenal pecking order under Mikel Arteta next season.

Still reacts to Balogun return to Arsenal

Posting on Instagram, Balogun said: “Never easy to say goodbye, but we’ve arrived at the inevitable destination.

“Last summer I had the opportunity to join and was welcomed with open arms from day one!

“The support I’ve received from you all throughout my loan spell has been incredible and heartwarming.

“I leave hoping I was able to repay the love, trust and belief you guys put in me.

“This will be an unforgettable chapter for me and my family. Thank you for everything!”

Will Still reacted to Balogun’s Arsenal return with a shaking hands emoji, effectively thanking him for his service.

It wouldn’t be completely out of the question to see the pair team up again next season.

Still has been linked with the West Ham job recently should they part ways with David Moyes.

The Hammers are also among the huge number of teams considering a move for Balogun this summer.

Arsenal will be tempted to cash in on the 21-year-old with his stock so high right now.

Given he won’t be first choice, Arsenal could use any cash raised to help sign players such as Declan Rice who would immediately improve their starting line-up.

