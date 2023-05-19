Arsenal will 'probably' sell player with 'the world at his feet' soon - Charles Watts











Charles Watts has praised Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, saying he has “the world at his feet right now”.

The Goal.com Gunners correspondent was speaking on YouTube after the Gunners ace’s international decision was announced.

Balogun has opted to switch international allegiance from England to the United States.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The US Soccer website confirmed that FIFA had approved the Gunners ace’s one-time change of association request.

“It’s just another big moment in a very exciting young career for Balogun,” Watts said on YouTube.

“He’s got the world at his feet right now.

“He is going into a summer where potentially he’s going to be on the move for big big money.

“A lot of clubs after him and he’s managed to sort of secure his international future now.

“he can sort of Park that to one side and really focus on what’s going to happen in terms of club football.

“A really busy big summer awaits for him and for Arsenal as everyone tries to sort out what the next step is.

“I do think he’ll probably end up going but we shall wait and see.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Prolific goalscorer

Balogun joined the Arsenal youth setup at age eight and rose through the ranks to become one of their top talents.

This season, he swapped the Gunners for Reims in a season-long loan deal, where he has made a huge name for himself.

The Arsenal academy graduate has registered 20 goals in 35 Reims appearances, including 19 goals in Ligue 1.

It’s a shame to hear that he’ll “probably” go. This could be a decision Arsenal regret.

Obviously if Balogun was particularly desperate to leave, then the Gunners might as well cash in.

However, Balogun would no doubt be a great option to compete with Gabriel Jesus at No. 9.

If he must go, then let’s hope Arsenal can get a huge sum for him and reinvest into their squad.