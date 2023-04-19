Report: West Ham now alerted by English manager's work, he's only lost three games this season











William Still is one manager who has been making headlines this season, and West Ham United are now taking notice of what the Reims boss has been doing over in France.

At the age of just 30, Still has become something of a cult hero amongst football fans. He led Reims to an unbelievable unbeaten run this season while, for a while, not even holding the correct licenses to manage at this level.

There wasn’t a day that would go by on social media where you wouldn’t hear about Still’s exploits, and it sounds as though a move to the Premier League could be on the horizon for the Englishman in the near future.

According to The Mail, West Ham are taking a keen interest in what Still is doing with Reims, and, in all honesty, they’re bound to have been impressed.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Indeed, he’s lost just three games all season with Reims, and it’s worth remembering that Reims were a massively unfancied side going into this season.

After a 12th placed finish last season, there weren’t many pundits backing Reims to pull up any trees this term, but now, they’re pushing for a place in Europe and have one of the most deadly strikers in France in the shape of Folarin Balogun.

Of course, West Ham won’t be the only club taking notice of Still’s work, but they may have a unique advantage when it comes to luring him to the London Stadium.

The 30-year-old is actually a self-confessed Hammers fan, with his dad also being a lifelong West Ham supporter, so the chance to come in and take over from David Moyes may well be an opportunity that he decides to jump at.

The 30-year-old is unproven, but it sounds as though he may get the chance to showcase his abilities in the Premier League very soon.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Show all