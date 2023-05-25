Report: West Ham United want to sign 'frightening' Arsenal player











It’s not just Arsenal trying to sign a West Ham United player, it’s the other way around as well – the Irons are reportedly keen to make a move for Folarin Balogun this summer.

That’s according to Get Italian Football News, who claim that David Moyes’ Hammers are ‘eager’ to sign the talented striker, who has had a phenomenal campaign on loan in France.

Balogun is expected to leave Arsenal on a permanent deal before the start of next season.

West Ham United want to sign Folarin Balogun this summer

Arsenal sent Folarin Balogun on loan to Ligue 1 side Stade Reims last summer.

The 21-year-old has always been one of the Gunners’ brightest prospects. He was prolific in all age groups in the youth setup, and he is now showing his class at the highest level too.

Balogun has scored 21 goals for Reims in all competitions this season. That is an outrageous return and is also a European record in the top-five leagues for an American.

The talented striker, branded as ‘frightening‘, is set to return to Arsenal this summer, but he is expected to be sold. A number of clubs are keen to sign him, including West Ham.

The report claims the Irons are eyeing Balogun to fill their void up top, with Gianluca Scammaca tipped for an exit after a very difficult debut season in England.

Balogun has been described by the outlet as a €30 million (£26m) striker.

TBR View:

This, in a way, is good news for Arsenal.

Yes, losing one of your most-talented young players is never a positive thing, but Edu Gaspar could now take advantage of West Ham’s interest to bring the price down for Declan Rice.

The Englishman is Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer. He is the midfielder Mikel Arteta desperately wants at the club, but he will cost an absolute fortune when the transfer window opens.

However, if West Ham’s interest in Balogun is a serious one, Arsenal could end up with a good little discount for Rice if a player-plus-cash deal can be agreed.

