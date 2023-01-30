What Brighton's players are now thinking about Moises Caicedo after he pushes for Arsenal transfer











Arsenal will be hoping they can secure a deal to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo before the transfer window shuts.

They’ve already had two bids rejected for the Ecuadorian international, and time is running out.

A report from TalkSPORT has now outlining how Caicedo’s Brighton teammates feel about his behaviour amid interest from Arsenal.

Arsenal initially made a £60m bid for Caicedo, which was immediately rejected by Brighton.

They followed this up yesterday with their second offer, but once again it was barely considered by the Seagulls.

Brighton have made it clear Caicedo is not for sale this month, but the player has taken matters into his own hands.

Caicedo failed to report to training on Saturday, and then put out a public message expressing his desire to leave.

However, this hasn’t changed Brighton’s stance, who instead have asked Caicedo to spend some time away from the club until the transfer window closes.

How Caicedo’s Brighton teammates reacted to proposed Arsenal move

The report from TalkSPORT states that, ‘Meanwhile, Caicedo is expected to be given a warm reception by his Brighton teammates when he returns to training despite publicly pushing for a move on social media.

‘TalkSPORT has been told Caicedo is a popular character in the dressing room and will not be penalised by his peers for his antics.’

It’s a mark of the Caicedo’s character that he’s expected to be welcomed back with open arms.

Plenty of players have made public statements trying to force a move, and few ever truly earn that level of respect.

The 21-year-old isn’t the most experienced player, but has so much to offer both Brighton and Arsenal.

The Seagulls are set to make a huge profit on Caicedo when they decide to sell him.

It’s easy to see why he would want to join Arsenal this month, as they look to win an unlikely Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta would have studied Caicedo’s character off the pitch, as well as his credentials on it.

The reception Caicedo will get from his Brighton teammates if a move to Arsenal doesn’t happen only confirms why the Gunners want him.

With less than 48 hours to go until the transfer window closes, they’ll have to get a move on to finalise a deal.

Given how Brighton are currently reacting to their offers for Caicedo, that’s looking less and less likely.

