Moises Caicedo asks for transfer amid Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool links











Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with Brighton’s Moises Caicedo in recent weeks.

The Gunners reportedly launched a bid for the Ecuador international on Friday, but the Seagulls rejected it.

Meanwhile, the Blues have apparently made a verbal bid for Caicedo.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti spoke of Liverpool’s interest in the Brighton midfielder earlier this month.

He told GiveMeSport: “It’s hard to say with certainty right now.

“Klopp, for sure, has asked for a central midfielder.

Now, the player himself has taken to social media with a plea to move clubs.

“Moises Caicedo is one of the names Liverpool are monitoring with attention.

“But Brighton, to date, have no plans to sell him.”

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all had to deal with a Seagulls side unwilling to sell.

However, on Friday night, the player himself took to social media with a bold message.

He asked Brighton to let him “bring in a record transfer fee” for them.

Caicedo also urged his club to let him take up this “magnificent opportunity”.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool surely buzzing over Caicedo’s Friday night bombshell – TBR View

A bold and clear message from Caicedo on social media, making his feelings clear about a big move this month.

It’ll be interesting to see how his club and fans will take it, given they don’t want to sell him in January.

However, fans of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will no doubt be buzzing.

With just a few days left in the transfer window, all of them will now fancy their chances of signing Caicedo.

Arsenal have been the most active side in terms of pursuing him lately, with bids coming in on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also seem eager to sign him, and Liverpool’s need to revamp their midfield is no secret.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a transfer window, and now the stage looks set for an exciting finale involving Caicedo.