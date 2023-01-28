Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano confirms Moises Caicedo hasn't turned in for training











Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has failed to turn up for training this morning, prompting more talk a move to Arsenal could be imminent.

The Gunners made a bid of around £60m for Caicedo yesterday. That bid was promptly rejected by Brighton, who want to keep hold of the Ecuadorian as long as they can. They also value him closer to the £75m mark.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

However, Caicedo has since posted on social media about wanting to leave. He is essentially trying to force the club’s hand and clearly wants to move on.

And after Fabrizio Romano had claimed last night that Caicedo was considering missing training, the journalist has now confirmed this morning that that has indeed happened. Taking to his Twitter account, Romano has confirmed exclusive news that Caicedo has indeed failed to report.

EXCL: Moises Caicedo didn’t turn up for training today — he wants leave immediately. Caicedo could also miss tomorrow’s game. ⚠️ #BHAFC



🚨 Understand Arsenal are expected to improve their bid, after £60m revealed yesterday. #AFC



🔵 Chelsea offered £55m — rejected too. #CFC pic.twitter.com/Xzt2f43ACI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 28, 2023

Roberto De Zerbi will now face a tough task in managing the situation in the coming days. After ousting Leandro Trossard for similar attitudes, it’s hard to see De Zerbi doing any different.

Arsenal, then, will be encouraged by this and will surely bid again.

TBR’s View: Caicedo making big calls, but will Arteta be a fan?

This is becoming a bit of a saga now. It’s all well and good Caicedo doing this to force the move and show his intent but on the other hand, he’s also showing a bit of a bad trait in his character.

Will Mikel Arteta really want that in his squad? If Caicedo is effectively willing to go on strike, then it suggests he might do the same down the line.

Of course, there is always more to these sorts of things. But Caicedo is clearly doing all in his power to force Brighton to act. Whether or not Arsenal see that as a good look, remains to be seen.