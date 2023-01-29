Fabrizio Romano shares what he now knows about Arsenal's second Moises Caicedo bid











Arsenal are continuing to mull over a second bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, after their initial offer was rejected on Friday.

The Gunners saw a £60m offer knocked back by the Seagulls. It has prompted the Gunners to think again and reports over this weekend have suggested a second bid has already gone in.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

However, Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to claim that there is no second bid as yet.

Instead, the Gunners are believed to be discussing internally whether or not to go again for Caicedo, with a £70m package and add-ons being considered.

Arsenal have not submitted a new bid on Saturday for Moises Caicedo — but understand club discussing internally about new proposal for £70m package with add ons included. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



🔵 Brighton insist on no intention to sell Moises in January — not for that money. pic.twitter.com/j6Kx7bHMfq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2023

Brighton are believed to want around £80m at least to even consider selling Caicedo. If Arsenal are indeed considering £70m plus extras, then this might well come close to what the Seagulls want.

Caicedo himself has made it clear he wants to leave with a controversial social media post. However, the club themselves have distanced themselves from that post, instead telling Caicedo to stay away from the club until after the window.

Chelsea, too, remain keen on Caicedo. However, reports have claimed Todd Boehly won’t be paying the £80m Brighton want.

TBR’s View: Arsenal thinking carefully on Caicedo it seems

It is a massive decision, this. Arsenal have to get it right in terms of their next big money signings. Caicedo ticks a lot of boxes but it is huge money, and the Gunners have been stung before. See Nicolas Pepe.

Of course, Caicedo is already proven in England, which is a big bonus. For Arsenal, that will add to the allure of landing the Ecuadorian before the window shuts.

It certainly seems Arsenal are considering things in detail. Whether or not they eventually buckle and make that huge bid, remains to be seen.