Sky Sports sources on Arsenal's £60m bid for Moises Caicedo











Arsenal have reportedly made a £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this morning.

The in-demand Ecuadorian midfielder has emerged as one of the top targets for the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in this window. Chelsea had been expected to push hardest for him. However, as of now, Brighton have remained firm on their stance.

Fabrizio Romano claimed this morning that a bid in the region of £60m had come from Arsenal to Caicedo. Whether or not the Seagulls are tempted to sell, remains to be seen.

And according to Sky Sports, Arsenal’s bid is expected to rejected quickly, with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea not in the same ‘ballpark’ when it comes to the fee for Caicedo.

“Arsenal have made a £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The bid is expected to be rejected with Brighton’s stance unchanged that Caicedo is not for sale,” Sky writes.

“Chelsea are still pushing to sign the Ecuadorian although one source has told Sky Sports News a transfer in January seems very unlikely as the clubs are “not in the same ballpark” regarding valuations.”

Caicedo has emerged as a key player for Brighton. He played well in the World Cup and after appointing new agents this week, could now push to leave.

TBR’s View: Arsenal will go for Caicedo until it’s impossible

For the Gunners to make a £60m bid for someone so late in the window suggests they aren’t messing around. Clearly, they want to ensure they win the league title and the Kroenke’s are getting the chequebook out.

Caicedo is a quality player as we know. But we also know that Brighton don’t want to sell and have even put a valuation of £75m on his head.

Arsenal might need to go higher here. But if anything, it’s showing their ambition. And if they do get Caicedo over the line this month, then the title dream is firmly on.