West Ham United are keen on Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as they look to finally make a signing this summer.

Journalist Jacob Steinberg provided an update on the Irons’ business in the transfer window.

So far, there isn’t very much to get excited about at the London Stadium going into next season.

The departure of Declan Rice was on the cards for months before he finally joined Arsenal.

However, West Ham were unable to bring in a replacement before he left and are now struggling to replace him.

They’re very keen on James Ward-Prowse but are unwilling to match Southampton’s valuation.

The 28-year-old is interested in the move and that may be the key to whether he finally signs this month.

West Ham are also keen on Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who impressed against Arsenal last night.

The ‘all action’ 24-year-old scored the opening goal of the Emirates Cup match that the French side eventually lost on penalties.

He’s proven in that appearance alone that he’s capable of playing against the Premier League’s best sides.

West Ham now have to try and negotiate a deal for the French international, which has proved tricky with their other targets this summer.

West Ham keen on Fofana

Steinberg posted on Twitter last night and provided a positive update on West Ham’s business, stating: “More optimism at West Ham that they will have players in soon. Club stepping up efforts on signings and expecting a busy few days.

“Interest remains in Ward-Prowse but chance they look at Edson Alvarez again. Youssouf Fofana also caught the eye for Monaco today.”

Youssouf Fofana would be an exceptional signing if West Ham can convince Monaco to sell him.

West Ham are not only keen on Fofana but expected to push ahead with trying to sign him very soon.

He’s also been linked with Liverpool who are having a midfield crisis of their own this summer.

Fofana is a fantastic dribbler and has a good eye for a pass but his reading of the game is where he excels.

The 24-year-old screens defences brilliantly, protecting back fours before starting attacks on his own.

As he showed against Arsenal yesterday, he’s pretty handy in the air as well.

Fofana could finally be the answer to West Ham’s midfield prayers.