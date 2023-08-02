West Ham have just made big £30m offer for ‘world class’ player

West Ham United have just made a £30m bid for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Sources at TalkSPORT believe this will be the final time the club make an offer for the England international.

David Moyes has not had much luck in the transfer market this summer.

He’s seen captain Declan Rice depart for Arsenal, although they did manage to negotiate a club-record sale.

However, this has alerted every club to the fact they’ve got plenty of money to spend on a replacement.

They’ve been priced out of a move for Fulham star Joao Palhinha, while they’re no closer to signing Conor Gallagher.

The Hammers also thought they had a move wrapped up for Carlos Borges, but he’s now on his way to Ajax.

West Ham have now made a bid to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton after their relegation.

This is likely the last time they’ll go in for the 28-year-old this summer.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

West Ham make Ward-Prowse bid

Posting on Twitter, TalkSPORT said: “BREAKING: #WHUFC have submitted a final ‘take-it or leave-it’ offer of around £30m for Southampton captain Ward-Prowse.

“#SaintsFC are expected to reject the offer as they continue to hold out for £40m. talkSPORT sources understand.”

The ‘world class’ midfielder could be a brilliant addition to the West Ham squad if a deal can be negotiated.

His range of passing and set-piece ability makes him a very different player to Declan Rice.

He won’t be as capable of carrying the ball up the field but would add some leadership to the squad that’s now been lost.

Southampton are very much standing firm in their valuation for Ward-Prowse, with the start of the Championship just two days away.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

They won’t want to lose their captain on the eve of their first match without a replacement unless they receive a satisfactory offer.

If West Ham don’t bid again for Ward-Prowse then that’s another target missed out on this summer.

They need to act fast to identify the right targets who are keen on a move and not extortionately expensive.

Right now, that’s proved very difficult to do.