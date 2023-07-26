Instead of Lavia, Liverpool should sign ace ‘famed for his physical prowess’ available at £30m

Liverpool are heavily linked to Romeo Lavia and it looks like they could be close to signing him this summer, but Youssouf Fofana seems like a better option.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool have been in contact with the agents of Lavia. They are clearly very keen on the central midfielder. New reports shared that they are preparing a bid worth around £45million.

The 19 year-old seems like a bright talent. However, there is an argument to suggest that Fofana, who is already linked to Premier League sides, would be a better signing.

Currently, the midfielder is reportedly attracting the interest of fellow Premier League side West Ham. They are looking for a Declan Rice replacement.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool should sign Fofana over Lavia

Fofana is 24 years-old and looks to be closer to reaching his top potential than Lavia currently does. This makes sense due to the ages of the two.

Liverpool need a midfielder for the present, not for the future. Arguably Lavia can already play at a decent Premier League level.

Despite this, there are definitely questions as to whether he can play at the highest level required at Liverpool yet.

Fofana is ‘famed for his physical prowess’ and his stats from last season sum up how good a player he currently is in France.

Fbref shows how similar the two are defensively. Fofana managed 2.35 tackles per 90, 1.49 interceptions per 90 and 1.38 blocks per 90. Meanwhile, Lavia managed 2.43 tackles per 90, 1.34 interceptions per 90 and 1.90 blocks per 90.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Despite their defensive stats being very similar, Fofana can also provide a lot of influence in attack, something Lavia is perhaps missing at this point in his career.

Fofana managed 7.24 progressive passes per 90 and 2.54 progressive carries per 90. Meanwhile, Lavia managed 4.13 progressive passes per 90 and 0.89 progressive carries per 90.

More so, Fofana is apparently available for only £30million. This would mean Liverpool have a lot more left in their budget if they look to sign the Monaco star who has featured 10 times for France already.

The two are both good players, but Fofana looks like he would add a bit more quality to Liverpool’s midfield than Lavia.