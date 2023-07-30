West Ham United could sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse for £35m this summer.

A report from The Athletic has shared the frustrations being felt at the London Stadium.

Signing at least one new midfielder is the priority for David Moyes right now.

Losing Declan Rice is a huge blow and one that West Ham would have seen coming for some time.

The club would have prepared targets for this eventuality, but so far negotiations have been very difficult to say the least.

West Ham appear to have missed out on Joao Palhinha and Edson Alvarez looks unlikely right now as well.

One player who is keen to head to the London Stadium this summer is James Ward-Prowse.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The England international won’t want to stay in the Championship if he aspires to play at the European Championships next summer.

And the Hammers might be able to sign him for slightly below his asking price in the next few weeks.

West Ham keen to sign Ward-Prowse

The report from The Athletic outlines that Southampton have set a £40m asking price for Ward-Prowse.

However, there’s a belief that a deal can be done for £35m which appears to be the amount West Ham are comfortable paying for any of their main targets.

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder is a different style of player to Declan Rice.

He’s not the best dribbler whereas Rice glided past midfielders with ease.

However, he’s a very good passer of the ball and would fill the void left by Rice as a leader within the squad.

One aspect of his game that can’t be ignored is his set-piece taking.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

West Ham are one of the tallest teams in the league and with Ward-Prowse standing over free-kicks and corners, the Hammers could become even more potent from those situations.

It doesn’t feel like West Ham are rushing to sign Ward-Prowse right now compared to some of their other targets.

However, that may be because they know what’s expected from Southampton and are willing to fall back on Ward-Prowse in case deals elsewhere prove impossible to complete.