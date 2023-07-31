West Ham are reportedly expected to step up their efforts to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana over the coming days.

That’s according to The Mail’s latest transfer confidential newsletter, with the outlet sharing an update on West Ham’s search for a new midfielder.

The Hammers are currently searching for a replacement for their former skipper Declan Rice after he sealed a switch to Arsenal earlier this month.

West Ham have been heavily linked with moves for James Ward-Prowse, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher and Joao Palhinha.

Youssouf Fofana has also been named as a target for David Moyes as he bids to replace Rice. 90 Min claims the Hammers hold a significant interest in the French midfielder.

And it seems that West Ham are ready to step up their attempts to land Fofana this week.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

West Ham expected to push for Fofana

The Daily Mail claims that West Ham are expected to push to land Fofana ‘over the coming days’.

Fofana has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal already this summer after an impressive season in France.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

He’s been described as an ‘all-action’ midfielder and seems to be the right profile to replace Rice.

The 24-year-old was ever-present for Monaco last season as he racked up 47 appearances in all competitions.

Monaco are expected to demand around £30 million for the midfielder this summer, making him an affordable option for the Hammers.