West Ham United want to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez this summer but face competition from Borussia Dortmund.

Journalist Mike Verweij has shared an update on the 25-year-old midfielder’s future.

West Ham need to start preparing now for the departure of Declan Rice.

It looks almost certain that the England international has played his final game for the club.

He couldn’t have ended his spell at the London Stadium in a better way after winning the Europa Conference League.

The club are set for a huge windfall with Arsenal reportedly willing to pay £100m for the 24-year-old.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

It’s vital that West Ham reinvest that money wisely and now want Edson Alvarez to potentially replace Rice.

The Mexican international is one of the best players in the Eredivisie right now.

He’s been linked with Liverpool and Newcastle ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, it appears as though West Ham’s biggest rivals for his signature comes from the Bundesliga.

West Ham want Ajax midfielder Alvarez

Verweij posted on Twitter about Alvarez and said: “Read a lot about Alvarez. At Ajax still no bid in from Borussia Dortmund.

“Has to do with finalising [Jude] Bellingham deal. Proposal for Mexican himself also still in the works.

“Alvarez still top priority from Dortmund. Concrete interest from West Ham United does add up.”

West Ham have already been linked with plenty of midfielders ahead of Rice’s departure.

Yunus Musah’s name has been mentioned, as has relegation Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

Alvarez would add to West Ham’s European experience as they prepare for a campaign in the Europa League.

David Moyes will be hoping that whoever joins the club is capable of improving their domestic form too.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/ BSR Agency/Getty Images

Although they triumphed in Europe, it was coupled with a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Borussia Dortmund are now armed with a serious transfer kitty due to Jude Bellingham’s move to Real Madrid being confirmed this morning.

If West Ham want to sign Alvarez, they’ll need to move quickly and potentially pay over the odds given Dortmund’s recent influx of cash.