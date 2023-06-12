Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with West Ham that will see them pay £100m for Declan Rice to kick off their summer spending.

According to a report from The Guardian this evening, Arsenal are progressing nicely with their talks with West Ham and there is expectancy that a £100m deal is close to being agreed.

The Guardian claims that no bid has actually gone in officially yet but between the two clubs, there is growing confidence the deal will get done.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal to sign Declan Rice

The Guardian reports how interest from other clubs is slipping away and that’s left Arsenal in pole position to get this deal wrapped up quickly.

Rice is believed to be open to joing Arsenal and it seems that a fee will not be a problem despite reports suggesting West Ham could price the Gunners out.

It’s claimed that the Hammers have asked for add-ons to be included in Arsenal’s bid which will take the deal to £100m and beyond, depending on certain clauses.

It remains to be seen what the initial payment will be from the Premier League runners up.

Just what Gunners fans wanted to hear

Well well well. What a story this is to emerge on a warm Monday evening.

It looks like Arsenal are getting Declan Rice and what a piece of business this is for the club.

Arsenal had to get one of their main targets in the door this summer and in landing Rice it seems they are doing just that.

The West Ham skipper will improve the Gunners hugely. And even though it’s looking like a mammoth fee, it could well be money very well spent for the club.