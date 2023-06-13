West Ham likely to sign ‘unbelievable’ attacker and £40m star player this summer

West Ham United now look likely to sign Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse during the summer transfer window.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared how the club look set to spend the money made from selling captain Declan Rice.

The England international’s future looks set to be away from the London Stadium going into next season.

Arsenal are heavily linked with a £100m move for the 24-year-old.

If Rice’s time at the club is about to end, he finished it in the perfect way by lifting the Europa Conference League trophy last week.

He’s going to be very difficult to replace, but the club have already started making plans on how they’re going to reinvest those funds.

West Ham have identified Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse as two players they will likely sign this summer.

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

David Moyes looks set to raid two of the Premier League’s relegated clubs in the hope of getting some good deals.

Whether that will be possible or not is another matter.

West Ham likely to sign Barnes and Ward-Prowse this summer

The Daily Mail believe that West Ham’s recruitment department are still looking at their plans for the summer.

Deals for Harvey Barnes and James Ward-Prowse are ‘likely to be agreed later in the summer’.

Harvey Barnes would be another exciting wide option for West Ham going into next season.

The ‘unbelievable’ winger was arguably Leicester’s standout player in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

He scored 13 times in the league but may be disappointed to have only recorded a single assist.

James Ward-Prowse is another player who stood out in a team that struggled.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Valued at £40m, the 28-year-old would offer the Hammers a deadly set piece taker going into next season.

Given West Ham’s height in the team, it looks like a match made in heaven and he would fill Declan Rice’s role in midfield well.

West Ham may want Declan Rice to leave sooner rather than later so they can reinvest that money into deals for Barnes and Ward-Prowse.

Although in an ideal world, virtually every West Ham fan would love to see Rice leading the side out again at the start of next season.