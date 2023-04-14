Liverpool are looking at 25-year-old midfielder who has already been called ‘too slow’ – journalist











Ben Jacobs claims that Edson Alvarez is amongst the midfielders Liverpool have looked at as they look to refurbish that area of the pitch this summer.

Speaking on the LFC Transfer Room Podcast, Jacobs was discussing the Reds’ transfer plans and he noted how important it is to communicate consistently with your transfer targets, using Alvarez and Chelsea as an example of poor communication.

When discussing Alvarez, Jacobs noted that Liverpool have actually looked at the Ajax midfielder recently.

Liverpool looking at Alvarez

Jacobs spoke about Alvarez and mentioned Liverpool’s interest.

“The insiders I speak to at Liverpool always tell me one important point, that is that you have to have a consistent narrative. That means being honest with your plans. Chelsea haven’t always been consistent, there are a few players out there, Edson Alvarez is one of them, that they had one message one day and then it changed. He’s a player by the way that Liverpool have looked at. Chelsea wanted him, they made a bid, he didn’t turn up to training to force the move, it collapsed and Todd Boehly said that he’d be back for him, and he never came back,” Jacobs said.

Not what they need

Alvarez has looked talented over in Amsterdam with Ajax, but he really isn’t what Liverpool need.

Simply put, he’s a decent player who will keep your team ticking over, but he’s nothing special.

Described as ‘too slow’ by Marco Van Basten, he wouldn’t suit the Reds’ heavy metal style of play, while he’s not a risk taker either with Wesley Sneijder recently bemoaning the fact he rarely makes a forward pass.

Alvarez would be a decent addition for certain teams as he does a lot of the basics very well, but he’s not the type of player Liverpool need right now.

