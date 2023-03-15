Newcastle recruitment staff really like Edson Alvarez, Todd Boehly promised him to Chelsea











Newcastle United recruitment staff are big fans of Ajax star Edson Alvarez, who Todd Boehly has promised he’ll sign for Chelsea.

A report from The Athletic has outlined some of Newcastle’s potential summer transfer targets.

Eddie Howe’s side are on the cusp of returning to European football next season.

If they do, they’re going to need to upgrade the overall quality of their squad.

Midfield seems to be one of the key areas that Newcastle are looking to improve.

Bruno Guimaraes would walk into virtually any Premier League team’s starting line-up, but he could do with some added quality around him.

Howe has undoubtedly improved Sean Longstaff and Joelinton, but they need quality competition.

Newcastle are keen on Edson Alvarez, and have been for some time, but so are Chelsea.

Todd Bohely has previously suggested that he wanted to bring the Mexican midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

However, his priorities may now have changed after breaking the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez.

Newcastle big fans of Chelsea target Edson Alvarez

The report from The Athletic states, ‘Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is greatly admired, but may prove too expensive given the competition Newcastle will surely face to sign him, but Edson Alvarez of Ajax is also well-liked.’

Ajax have previously turned down a £40m bid for the 25-year-old, who is one of Ajax’s most important players.

Despite Ajax’s Champions League pedigree, they’re not in a position to compete with the money in the Premier League.

If Newcastle, or Chelsea, made a move for Alvarez, they may end up having to cash in on the defensive midfielder.

Alvarez would be a brilliant addition to Eddie Howe’s side, sweeping up in front of an impressive back line.

He does chip in with the odd goal or assist too, but that’s because he’s playing in such a dominant side in the Dutch top-flight.

Alvarez could allow Bruno Guimaraes to sit in a slightly more advanced role.

He’s shown what he’s capable of already in the final third, and that could only benefit Newcastle.

Alvarez would certainly represent an upgrade on many of Newcastle’s current midfield options.

