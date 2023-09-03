‘It wouldn’t surprise me’: Kenny Dalglish predicts Celtic’s ‘powerful’ 26-year-old will start vs Rangers

Celtic’s busy summer transfer window coupled with their recent injury crisis means that there will be more than a few players getting the taste of a Glasgow Derby for the first time today.

TBR Celtic published our Predicted XI earlier this morning and the matchday squad had no less than seven players in it who have yet to sample this unique fixture.

Celtic legend, Kenny Dalglish, was speaking about the match in his column today and predicted that one player that was signed by Brendan Rodgers this week is set to make his debut against Rangers.

Dalglish said [The Sunday Post, Post Match pull-out print edition page 24], “With an injury crisis in the centre of defence, I would expect Nat Phillips to be given the nod.

“It wouldn’t surprise me to see him partnering Gustaf Lagerbielke.

“Nat has had loan spells at Stuttgart and Bournemouth. He has also played a number of games Liverpool’s first team.

“I was impressed with him. He is tall, solid, powerful and good in the air. He is a very straightforward, no-nonsense operator and loves to defend.”

This is a view that was shared by former Celtic hero, Peter Grant as well. Phillips is being widely tipped to start against Rangers and it is difficult to argue against that.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The other options that Celtic have are is to either start Liam Scales beside Lagerbielke or slot Tomoki Iwata in the heart of the defence.

Scales just doesn’t have the same quality as Phillips and whilst Iwata has equipped himself well to fill in at the back, there is no doubt that the Japanese midfielder is more effective in his more familiar role in the middle of the park.

Whichever team Rodgers picks this afternoon there is no doubt that it will be a tough fixture. Three points would be an excellent result for the Bhoys and that is something all the fans will be hoping for this afternoon.

