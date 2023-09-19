‘I wouldn’t be frightened’: Neil Lennon’s brilliant Champions League message for Celtic

Celtic’s Champions League group is one that many supporters will believe that their club can progress from.

Although the challenge that Lazio, Feyenoord and Atletico Madrid present will be tough, Celtic should not be fearing the prospect of facing any of those three teams over the next few months.

That’s certainly the message from former Celtic manager, Neil Lennon. The Hoops legend also believes that second place is achievable for his old club.

Lennon said [PLZ Soccer], “I think the group’s alright. And I think what you’re looking for is for one team to run away with it and the trailing side fighting for second or third place.

“I see Atletico being the strongest team and you want them to take points off everybody else. And then hopefully, use your home games and then maybe get something in Italy or get something in Holland.

“I think Brendon will be looking at this to go, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to be pragmatic’. Can’t go and play open, expansive football against this team, and I’m not sure they’ve currently got the players to do that anyway.”

When asked if he believed Celtic could get second place, Lennon said, “Why not? I wouldn’t be frightened by Feyenoord or Lazio but you have to galvanise that home form.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

“We didn’t do it last year, and it’s imperative that we take points at home.”

Improving their away form will certainly help Celtic’s cause in Europe. It has been well documented that, on the road, the Hoops are weak and need to start tightening up and picking up points.

At home, anything can happen. Celtic have taken care of some of the biggest teams in Europe at Parkhead over the years and, although it will be tough, I believe nine points out of nine in their three home games is more than achievable.

