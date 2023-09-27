‘Very strange’: Pundit can’t understand Alistair Johnston’s comments after Celtic beat Livingston

Celtic’s win over Livingston at Almondvale was huge. So often a bogey ground for the club, to go and win with style (and ten men) was massive for Brendan Rodgers.

The fans, the players and Brendan Rodgers knew how big the win was but for some reason, radio pundit Gordon Dalziel didn’t.

Dalziel seemed to have an issue with Celtic defender, Alistair Johnston, coming out after the match to say that the win could have a big say in Celtic winning the league.

Dalziel said, [Clyde SSB], “I found it very strange for Johnston to come out and say that it could be a big result leading to winning the championship.

“There’s still a lot of games to go.

“I thought that Livingston were lucky to lose 3-0. I thought Celtic dominated most of the match. I was very disappointed in Livingston. When you go a man advantage, especially home against Celtic, you’ve got to try and use that.

“For me, they don’t capitalise on that at all. They played right into Celtitc’s hands and there was only going to be one winner.”

Going to Almondvale on that horrendous artificial surface is always a tough ask. Celtic have found that to their cost on many occasions over the years.

Dropping points on Saturday would have meant that any momentum built up since the Ibrox win would have almost instantly been halted.

It would also have put the pressure back on Brendan Rodgers at a time when the fans were just getting over the League Cup exit and dropped points at home to St Johnstone.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Also, any win after a tough away European fixture is always welcomed. How many times have we seen Celtic suffer a hangover after a Champions League fixture and drop more unnecessary points in the league?

With another five European fixtures to go, the Livingston win will give the players confidence that they can still perform domestically to keep ahead of the chasing pack.

So, looking at the bigger picture, the Livingston win was vital in the context of the league. If not for winning it now but for the confidence it gives the players for the remainder of the season.

